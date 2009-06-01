Cops turn heat on Atiq,round up key aides

The state government has cracked the whip on former MP Atiq Ahmed,the jailed strongman who lost the recent Lok Sabha elections from Pratapgarh.

Over the last week,the police have rounded up over half-a-dozen of his aides who have been sent to jail after being booked on various charges. Ahmed himself is cooling heels in Lalitpur jail.

The police have launched a drive against the don in Kaushambi and Pratapgarh from where two of his supporters who had managed his election campaign have been booked. On Saturday,the Special Operation Group in Allahabad picked up two shooters allegedly working for Ahmed and booked them under the Arms Act. Three days ago,the Khuldabad police arrested three alleged gangsters,including the brother-in-law of Ahmed,Irfam,and booked them under various charges.

In fact,the drive against Ahmed was never stopped. We were waiting for elections to be over for a consolidated drive. The district police have unearthed properties worth Rs 22 crore belonging to Ahmad and his men using the Gangster Act, said DIG Chandra Prakash,who led the team that raided the residence of Gulful,allegedly an aide of the former MP,and arrested him. Police sources said the DIG is personally monitoring the drive and has created a cell to pursue the pending cases against Ahmed in the court.

On Saturday,the SOG team arrested Guddu and Gorelal,both said to be contract killers working for Ahmed,from Nawabganj area. The police said they were arrested while they were on a mission to kill a Nawabganj businessman who is also a member of Block Development Committee.

Atiq Ahmed,who has been a Samajwadi Party MP from Phulpur,was arrested and sent to jail in 2007 after Mayawati came to power. Expelled by the SP,Ahmed tried to patch up with Mayawati,but the latter denied him a BSP ticket for the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App