Cops search for 30 SUVs with ‘fake’ papers issued by transport office staff

Representational Image Representational Image

POLICE ARE trying to trace 30 stolen SUVs for which fake documents were allegedly prepared by the office of the additional regional transport officer (ARTO), Sambhal, last year. Police claim these vehicles were then sold in different parts of the country. SSP, Sambhal, Ravi Shankar Chhabi said that so far, nine persons have been arrested and 11 vehicles have been recovered from their possession. SHO, Kotwali police Station, Brij Mohan Giri said, “Of the nine arrested, three people — identified as Asif, Naseem and Mohsin — were arrested on Sunday.”

He added, “Eleven recovered SUVs were part of 41 SUVs which got registered with the office of ARTO, Sambhal, on fake documents. Now, police have to trace the remaining 30 SUVs as well as other gang members including Shubham and Badam Singh, who are employees at the ARTO’s office.”

DIG, Moradabad Range, Onkar Singh said that last year ARTO, Sambhal, CS Chauhan had informed Sambhal police that 41 SUVs were registered with her office on the basis of fake documents.

“Police began investigation and found that an inter-state gang was involved in it. The gang used to steal and rob SUVs from different part of the country and prepare their fake purchase papers. Later, the gang, with the help of two employees of the ARTO, Shubham and Badam Singh, would prepare fake registration papers of these vehicles as well. We have so far identified 20 gang members, who are from different parts of the country,” the DIG added.

Last year, Chauhan had filed a complaint with Kotwali police station alleging that on the basis of fake documents, 41 SUVs were registered from ARTO office, Sambhal. “I came to know about the racket while checking the records,” she said.

