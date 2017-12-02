Contractor shot dead in Lucknow

Police said Tariq received two gunshot injuries. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. (Representational Image) Police said Tariq received two gunshot injuries. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old contractor was shot dead by some motorcycle borne assailants on Friday in Gomti Nagar area in Lucknow. Mohammad Tariq was on his way home in his Toyota Fortuner when the incident took place at around 7.30 pm, police said.

Tariq, who is originally from Bisesarganj area in Varanasi, was staying with his family at Kaveri Apartment in Gomti Nagar Extension since the last three years. Police said Tariq received two gunshot injuries. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Assistant Superintendent of Police, North, Anurag Vats said that Tariq was returing home and when he reached near Gwari railway crossing, a motorcycle reached close to his SUV and the person riding the pillion fired at Tariq from close range.

Circle Officer (CO), Gomti Nagar area, Deepak Kumar said a police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the firing and rushed the victim to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The victim was identified through some documents kept in the vehicle, the CO said. “When the police team reached there, Tariq was found lying in a pool of blood inside the SUV. We are yet to talk to the family members,” said the CO.

SSP Deepak Kumar said Tariq had been jailed in a murder case in Varanasi. Some persons present at the spot told police that Tariq had an argument with the assailants near a hotel, which was close to the incident spot. Later, they shot at him, said SSP.

