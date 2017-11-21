Congress’ star campaigners missing in action, party cites Gujarat elections

UP Congress president Raj Babbar (File) UP Congress president Raj Babbar (File)

Despite Congress’ long list of star campaigners, state party president Raj Babbar was the only one canvassing for local body elections when campaigning for the first phase closed in 24 districts on Monday. Polling for this phase will take place on November 22.

While Babbar and some state leaders were spotted trying to cover areas, many nagar palika parishads were left out, where only district leaders campaigned. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath and other top BJP leaders were seen actively campaigning.

Congress leaders claimed that the Gujarat elections had made it difficult for national leaders to join the campaign in UP. Moreover, with the campaign picking up in Gujarat, it would become even more difficult in the next two phases, they added.

The party’s star campaigners’ list included Madhya Pradesh MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Haryana MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Rajasthan MP Sachin Pilot and ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, none of whom have campaigned here so far. Also among them is AICC General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is in-charge of UP. However, he was able to campaign in Allahabad only.

“I understand I have not been able to cover all places and many senior leaders have not been able to make it as Gujarat elections have also been announced. It might become more difficult with campaign picking up in Gujarat as even I am expected to be there. But we will try to cover as many areas as possible,” said Babbar.

“Koi nahi aaya. Akele hum sabne campaign kiya par result zaroor achha hoga (No one came. We did everything on our own but the result will definitely be good),” said Sajid Ali, district president of Badaun. “I had requested for star campaigners but they were probably busy,” he added. District president of Jalaun, Shyam Sunder said, “Though I did not ask for any star campaigner in writing, I was hoping for the presence of at least the state president.” Congress had launched its campaign on November 15 by releasing its manifesto, giving senior leaders just five days to cover 24 districts.

