Congress to hold meetings with cadre ahead of statewide agitation against Yogi Adityanath govt

To prepare the cadre for a statewide protest targeting the Yogi Adityanath government on various issues when the latter completes a year in office on March 19, senior Congress leaders including AICC General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad and state party president Raj Babbar will be interacting with office-bearers and workers at the divisional level from January 28.

Since the Union Budget session of Parliament is due to start from January 29, these interactions will take place every week till February 15, after which they will happen every alternate day, said party sources.

On January 28, party leaders including Azad and Babbar will begin holding these meetings, starting from the Meerut division, where district, city and block-level presidents have been invited. “Before we start the agitation against the state government, which has been a complete failure on all aspects be it law and order or protecting the interests of farmers, youth or women — we have to ensure that our units are well prepared. We do not wish to do a protest just for the sake of it,” said Babbar.

“Every region in Uttar Pradesh has its own issues, like the problems of sugarcane farmers in western and eastern UP and those of potato farmers as we move towards central UP from western Uttar Pradesh, etc.,” he added.

He further said, “These divisional workers’ meetings aim at preparing the cadre for the agitations. Thus, senior leaders will spend the entire day in these interactions. We will give chances to not only district or city presidents, but also one representative from each block to speak and share problems,” said Babbar, adding that the message would be to “go to the people” and raise their issues.

Sources in the party said the aim of these meetings is also to “finish grass-root level differences” and ask workers and office-bearers to prepare for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party’s scheduled caste department has already asked its office-bearers to replace inactive workers in next 15 days and start ‘Dalit Swabhiman Yatras’.

