Congress, SP alliance will be formed on BJP’s direction: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati BSP chief Mayawati

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Monday lashed out at the Samajwadi Party and Congress, saying that both the parties will take final decision on forming an alliance keeping its advantage and disadvantage to BJP in mind. “The decision will be made on the direction of BJP,” she said at a press conference.

Taking on the BJP, she said that “not even a quarter of promises made by the party during 2014 General Elections were fulfilled”. Criticising the Central government over the demonetisation policy, she said that the decision was taken in a hurry and has now become a problem for the ruling party. “They have tried to benefit rich businessmen and corporate houses in a clandestine manner,” she alleged.

Uttar Pradesh is expected to go to polls in first quarter of 2017 and there have been reports of Congress and Samajwadi Party mulling over forming an alliance ahead of the elections. BJP is pinning its hopes on PM Narendra Modi’s popularity to win maximum number of seats in the upcoming polls.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd