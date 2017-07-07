Congress Meerut unit committee disbanded

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar on Thursday dissolved the Meerut committee of the party. An officiating district party president has been appointed till further orders.

The action comes just four days after the party expelled its Meerut unit president Vinay Pradhan for allegedly referring to party vice-president Rahul Gandhi as “Pappu” on social media. A few other office-bearers of the committee were suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

“Babbar has dissolved the entire Meerut district unit, and has given its charge to City president Krishna Kumar Kishni till further orders,” said spokesperson Amarnarh Agrawal. Other office bearers, who were suspended included vice-presidents Sartaz Ghazi and Girdhari Lal Maurya, general secretary Ankur Tyagias well as secretaries Anuram Shami and Irshan Puthi.

