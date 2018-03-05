‘Cong should assess Rahul, BJP won 5 states since his elevation,’ says Yogi Adityanath

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/File) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took a jibe at the Congress asking them to assess the performance of its chief Rahul Gandhi since their losses in the northeast Assemblies.

“Jab upadhyaksha they… Unke netratva mein Congress 10 rajyon mein haari.. Yeh humare liye prasantta ka vishaya hai ki Rahul Gandhi ke adhyaksha banne ke bad paanch rajyon mein har chuke hain… yeh unka record aur teji se age badhega. (When he was vice-president, his party lost 10 states. We are happy that he became its president, they have lost five states so far. This record of his would will increase faster),” said Adityanath addressing a press conference here.

The BJP would soon rule Karnataka, which is up for polls soon, as well as West Bengal, Odisha and Kerala as well, he said. Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah for the “historic win” in the northeast, Adityanath said, “In Tripura, in 2013, BJP did not have a single seat but now we have won 35 seats.” He added that “Vampanth” (Leftism) has been demolished in the country and “Kesariya, the synonym of development has covered the entire land”. He said the northeast, which had been denied a seat in the development process, would now be see faster progress.

