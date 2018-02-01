CM Yogi Adityanath speaks out against discrimination

Yogi with Sant Niranjan Das (centre right) at the Varanasi event. (Express photo by Anand Singh) Yogi with Sant Niranjan Das (centre right) at the Varanasi event. (Express photo by Anand Singh)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, invoking the Bhakti movement reformer Guru Ravidass, on Wednesday said that people should not be discriminated on the basis of caste or religion.

On his second visit to Varanasi in the last 10 days, he addressed a large gathering after paying his respects at the Ravidas temple. Attempting to woo the predominantly Sikh and lower caste devotees Adityanath likened Hinduism’s core philosophy to the saint’s teachings.

“Sanatam dharm preaches the same as Ravidas does – the fact that there is only one bhav, and one world. What unifies us all is that we are Indians. Our strength lies in India becoming strong,” he said. “Jati-Mazhab ke naam par koi bhed bhav na ho. Chuachhut ke naame par manav mein bhed na ho. (Let there be no discrimination in the name of caste or religion. Let there be no untouchability among men). God resides in every man and therefore each of these men must be respected.”

He also announced that each educational institution in UP has been asked to teach the saint’s teachings, instead of granting a day off as is the case on most birth anniversaries.

Yogi further extolled the purity of faith which Ravidas’ devotees profess, “So many sardars have come with such devotion and faith for Sant Ravidas. It is on this belief and faith that the world, and this country pivot, it is this that unites all parts of India and whenever anyone attacks it, he is crushed. No one can play with faith.”

He concluded with an assurance to the community to count on him and PM Modi for support after which he dined at a langar.

