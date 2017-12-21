CM Yogi Adityanath provokes, instigates Opposition, should be more soft-spoken, says Ram Govind Chaudhary

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary at a press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday. Vishal Srivastav Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary at a press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday. Vishal Srivastav

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of provoking and instigating opposition parties and asked him to be “mridubhashi” (soft-spoken). Chaudhary targeted Adityanath over his statement in the Assembly on Tuesday, when he had indirectly mentioned Congress president Rahul Gandhi speaking about “aloo ki factory”. Adityanath had said that there is a leader, who does not even know that potatoes are grown on fields, not in factories.

While Adityanath had also said that many in the Opposition do not even know the difference between ‘aloo and lauki’ or mango and sugarcane, Chauduary said, “Aap to vipaksha ko khud uksate hain… bharkate hain… mridubhashi ho jaiye” (You provoke and instigate the Opposition…be a sweet-talker).

Chaudhary said that he had raised the issue (of potato farmers) even during the previous Samajwadi Party regime. “Lag sakhta hai aloo ka karkhana,” said Chaudhary, while pointing out that potato farmers are facing acute crises due to extremely low rates of their crop in the market. He said that the anger of farmers is increasing. Replying to Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the state government had taken steps to help potato farmers soon after it had come to power. He added that apart from allowing and promoting export of the crop, farmers were also given exemption from mandi fee and the government had even purchased the crop. He said that the state government has decided to include potato in the midday meal menu of state schools.

Congress Legislative Party leader Ajai Kumar Lallu, meanwhile, raised objection to the comment made on the statement of Rahul Gandhi but Treasury benches as well as the Speaker pointed out that no specific name was taken at the Assembly. As the Opposition went on to raise the issue of potato farmers, Adityanath said that his government has worked to give protection to all farmers without any bias. He said that while his government has announced support price for potato farmers for the first time, a three-member committee was also formed to solve their issues, apart from giving them other benefits. The chief minister said that for the first time, potato farmers were given permission to export their produce and orders have been issued to include potato in midday meals as well.

Adityanath said that his government “kisano ke hiton ko puri tarha se sanrakshan karegi” (The government will protect the interest of the farmers in every possible way).

At this point, Samajwadi Party MLAs staged a walkout, calling the government “kisan virodhi” (anti-farmers).

Later in the day, Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu demanded discussion on the deaths of children across the state especially in Gorakhpur and staged a walk out over the issue. He said outside the Assembly that he demanded a discussion on the issue of children’s death in Gorakhpur and other districts, but was denied it. The Congress leader said that he would again raise the issue on Thursday.

Chaudhary as well senior BSP leader Sukhdev Rajbhar also raised the issue of “incorrect information” being given by officers in reply to questions asked in the Assembly and requested action in the matter. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna promised to order an inquiry into the matter and take appropriate action against the guilty officers.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Repealing Bill, 2017 was placed in the Assembly on Wednesday. In the written statement of objects and reasons for presenting the bill, Law Minister Brajesh Pathak maintained that, “On the recommendation of the central law commission and Ramunujam Committee constituted by the central government, it has been decided to repeal those Acts, which were notified by the central government during President’s rule in the state and during the British Rule before Independence and have become obsolete and useless.” The Acts, which have been repealed include The Police (Agra) Act 1857, The Mirzapur Stone Mahal Act, 1886 and The Uttar Pradesh Appropriation (Vote on account) Acts of 1980, 1993, 1996, 1996, 1997 and 2002 along with The Uttar Pradesh Appropriation Acts of the respective years.

