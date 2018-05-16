CM Adityanath’chopper forced to land on vacant plot: Three PWD engineers suspended for negligence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The state government on Tuesday suspended an executive engineer, assistant engineer and a junior engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) after a helicopter carrying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to land on a vacant plot instead of a helipad during his visit to Kasganj district the same morning.

Adityanath was visiting the district to hold a review of law and order and meet family members of people killed during a recent dacoity there.

“After an inspection of the site late Monday night by PWD engineers, a venue next to Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya was selected for landing of the chief minister’s chopper and a helipad was made there. But as pilot did not find the site appropriate, he refused to land there and instead landed the chopper on a vacant plot in the same village,” said Additional District Magistrate, Kasganj, Rakesh Kumar. “The site was selected as helipad was made at the same place in the past as well,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is also minister for PWD, said on Tuesday evening that three PWD engineers have been suspended on grounds of negligence.

“Mananiya mukhya mantri Yogi Adityanath ji ke Kasganj daure ke samay helipad ke sthal mamle mein Kasganj ke adhishasi abhiyanta, avar abhiyanta, sahayak abhiyanta ko laparwahi ka doshi mante hue tatkal prabhav se nilambit kiya jata hai,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar, told The Indian Express, “ADG security has been asked to look into the incident and based on his report…action would be taken…”

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App