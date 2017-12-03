Classes from december 5: Government to train farmers in modern methods

The state government will begin holding classes for farmers on soil quality, fertilisers and other modern techniques, beginning December 5, which is World Soil Day.

“The million farmers’ school”, as the project is called will be held in government primary schools and targets 10 lakh farmers in two phases till December 15. The classes will be held by experts and graduates in agriculture.

Addressing reporters in Lucknow on Saturday, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the government has invested Rs 1 crore on the programme.

According to the government, 15,440 gram panchayats have been selected for holding classes across the state and the five day module classes will run from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm everyday.

Shah said, 1.45 crore farmers have been given the soil health cards after analysing 49.27 lakh samples.

Shahi also said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘mann ki baat’ programme had spoken about degrading soil quality and expected that farmers and agricultural scientists will look towards proper use of fertilizers on the basis of soil testing in order to maintain the soil health. He also informed that the state government will soon purchase pulses from farmers and has taken permission from the centre in this regard.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App