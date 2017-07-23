Chhota Rajan’s associate arrested from Lucknow

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

UP’s Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested Khan Mubarak, an alleged sharpshooter and associate of jailed gangster Chhota Rajan, from Lucknow. An Ambedkar Nagar native, Khan was wanted in a murder case. Police claimed to have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from his possession, including 14 fire-arms.

Khan Mubarak, a post-graduate, had 22 cases against him lodged in different police stations of Allahabad and Ambedkar Nagar districts of UP.

Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, S Anand said for the last few days police had received information that Khan had been hiding in Varanasi, Mirzapur, Allahabad, Faizabad and Lucknow. Police also learnt that he was allegedly running an extortion racket with the help of his younger brother Jafar Khan alias Jafar Supari, presently out on bail, also having close links with Chotta Rajan, added S Anand.

