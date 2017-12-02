CBI registers FIR into Gomti riverfront project, eight booked

The probe was ordered on the basis of a review conducted by a team of senior officials, who alleged that out of the Rs 1,500 crore allocated for the project to beautify the Gomti riverfront, while 95 per cent of the fund had been spent, only 60 per cent of the work was completed. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives) The probe was ordered on the basis of a review conducted by a team of senior officials, who alleged that out of the Rs 1,500 crore allocated for the project to beautify the Gomti riverfront, while 95 per cent of the fund had been spent, only 60 per cent of the work was completed. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives)

THE ANTI-CORRUPTION Branch of the CBI’s Lucknow unit has lodged an FIR into the alleged corruption and anomalies in the execution of the the Gomti River Front Development project, launched during the previous Samajwadi Party regime. Eight then engineers of the state irrigation department were booked in the case lodged on Thursday.

The project, which included beautification of the riverfront and channelisation of the river, was executed by the state irrigation department headed by then minister Shivpal Yadav. After Shivpal was removed from the Cabinet following a feud in the Yadav family, then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had taken over the portfolio in September, last year.

The eight booked are then chief engineers Gulesh Chandra (retired), S N Sharma and Qazim Ali; then superintending engineers Shiv Mangal Yadav, Akhil Raman, Roop Singh (all retired) and Kamleshwar Singh; and then executive engineer Surendra Yadav. They have been booked on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery of valuable security, forgery for purpose of cheating, using forged documents as genuine, common intention, demand of illegal gratification and criminal misconduct by public servant.

Sources said the role of a senior IAS officers is also under scanner. Soon after the BJP came to power in UP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had reviewed the project and expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of work. In April, he had ordered an inquiry by Justice (retd) Alok Kumar Singh, who submitted his report on May 16.

The probe was ordered on the basis of a review conducted by a team of senior officials, who alleged that out of the Rs 1,500 crore allocated for the project to beautify the Gomti riverfront, while 95 per cent of the fund had been spent, only 60 per cent of the work was completed. On the basis of the findings of the judicial probe, an FIR was lodged at Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow on June 19 against the eight engineers. The police had also invoked Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused.

In July, the Adityanath government had recommended a CBI probe. The Centre referred the matter to the CBI on November 24, on the basis of which the agency has taken over investigation.

On Thursday, the CBI booked the same eight engineers under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App