CBI arrests two policemen for falsely implicating father of Unnao victim

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested two policemen for allegedly falsely implicating the father of the 16-year-old Unnao girl, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her, in an Arms Act case on April 3. He had died in judicial custody six days later on April 9.

A group of people including Sengar’s brother allegedly beat the father up before police arrested him on April 3 and sent him to jail. The two policemen — sub-inspectors Ashok Singh Bhadauriya and Kamta Prasad Singh — were posted at Makhi police station before they were suspended.

CBI spokesman R K Gaur said Bhadauriya served as the station officer at Makhi. He added that the two policemen would be produced before a court on Thursday.

“The arrested policemen have been booked under various sections including those pertaining to fabricating government records, framing person falsely and also criminal conspiracy,” said a CBI officer.

Sources said the CBI has found that a police team rushed to the victim’s village on April 3 after learning that he “was creating nuisance”.

The police brought him to the police station and later allegedly showed recovery of a firearm from his possession. They later booked him under the Arms Act and and for physical assault.

