CBI arrests ex-ED officer in Rs 50-lakh bribery case

A source in the CBI said that Singh and Subhash allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh from Surendra to be “lenient” in a case filed under Prevention of Money Laundering Act. A source in the CBI said that Singh and Subhash allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh from Surendra to be “lenient” in a case filed under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

THE Central Bureau of Investigation arrested former assistant director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) N B Singh on Friday evening in a bribery case. Singh is alleged to have accepted Rs 4 lakh to help a man named Surendra Chaudhary, who is also an accused in an alleged National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam case, being investigated by the CBI. Singh’s associate Subhash, a local resident, too was arrested.

A source in the CBI said that Singh and Subhash allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh from Surendra to be “lenient” in a case filed under Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Singh had also allegedly threatened Surendra of arrest and that his properties would be attached if he failed to pay. Subhash was allegedly threatening Surendra on behalf of Singh, the source added. Surendra reported the matter to the CBI.

The CBI claimed to have laid a trap on Friday evening and arrested Singh red handed accepting the money from Surendra at a hotel in Gomti Nagar. Subhash was also arrested from the same place. Both have been booked on charges of Prevention of Corruption Act and conspiracy. On Saturday, Singh and Subhash were produced before a local court of Lucknow which sent them to judicial custody, the CBI official said.

Singh, who was posted at Lucknow office of ED was transferred last month to the Central Excise department as a superintendent but was yet to join his new posting. “He was still going to the ED office. We will find out why he was still going there despite his transfer,” the CBI source said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App