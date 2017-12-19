Car pile-up on Lucknow-Agra Expressway; over dozen injured

(Image Source: ANI) (Image Source: ANI)

At least a dozen people were injured after dense fog led to the collision of several vehicles on the busy Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Tuesday morning, police said. The accident happened near Bangarmau in Unnao district as cold wave intensified in northern India, resulting in dense fog and consequent reduced visibility.

“Pile-up of around a dozen vehicles took place early this morning on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Jogikot village under Bangarmau police station,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Ambrish Bhadauria.

Around a dozen people have sustained injuries in the accident, he added.

“The injured persons were administered first aid at the community health centre in Bangarmau, and were subsequently sent home,” he informed.

A similar collision had occurred on the Agra-Noida Yamuna Expressway in November leaving one dead and several injured. A shocking video released by the UP police of the speeding cars crashing into each other due to low visibility had gone viral.

Several accidents have been reported from expressways in the past including one where a bus carrying over 50 schoolchildren from Himachal Pradesh had crashed against a divider near a toll gate on the Yamuna Expressway in November. The accident had caused the driver’s death and had left 36 children injured.

Dense fog has enveloped Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya, which woke up to a densely foggy morning on Tuesday as mercury levels dipped. Fog has also shrouded parts of New Delhi where 28 trains have been delayed, three rescheduled and 18 cancelled due to low visibility.

