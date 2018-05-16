Cabinet turns down Allahabad HC’s proposal to conduct civil judge exam

Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath

The state Cabinet led by Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday turned down a proposal by the Allahabad High Court that the court should conduct the civil judge junior division examination instead of the UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

Cabinet Minister Sidhartha Nath Singh, who is also the government’s official spokesperson, said, “Uttar Pradesh civil judge junior division ki pareeksha Lok Sewa Ayog ke sthan par mananya uchcha nyayalaya Allahabad dwara karayae jaane ke sambhandh mein uchcha nyayalaya dwara uplabha karaye gaye prastav January 10, 2018, ko Cabinet mein vichar ke liye laya gaya (A proposal by the Allahabad High Court for it to conduct the UP civil judge junior division examination instead of the UPPSC had come for the Cabinet’s consideration on January 10, 2018.”

He added, “Cabinet ka matt hai ki Lok Sewa Ayog hi pareeksha karayega (It has been decided by the Cabinet that the examination would be conducted by UPPSC only).”

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to establish an “Advanced Traffic Management System” for the Lucknow Agra Expressway, which would include the installation of CCTV cameras, emergency call system, command control system etc., said Singh. He added that reflectors would also be installed along the expressway.

