Busy with CM’s flurry of inaugurations, state govt officials give Speaker’s meeting a miss

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, where he inaugurated a string of projects, on Tuesday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, where he inaugurated a string of projects, on Tuesday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

Having summoned a two-day Assembly session starting Wednesday, none from the state government attended the business advisory committee meeting called by the Speaker on Tuesday as the Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and entire government machinery remained busy in a series of inauguration and foundation-laying programmes.

There are 13 members on the committee chaired by the Speaker. Among the members are Leader of Opposition, Gaya Charan Dinkar, Ram Veer Upadhyaya of BSP, Radha Mohan Das of BJP and Pradeep Mathur of Congress also as its members whereas Suresh Khanna of BJP and Dalveer Singh of RLD are special invitees. Only 7 attended the meeting.

Watch what else is in the news

The Opposition questioned the government’s absence at the meeting. “This government has no interest in holding the session of the house or having discussion on issues affecting the people like law and order, unemployment, water crisis etc. Against the minimum requirement to hold at least 450 days session, in past five years, Government has called the session only for 133 days including these two days”, Suresh Khanna, BJP leader in the state assembly told The Indian Express.

Khanna informed that session was called for 28 days in 2012 and for 30 days in 2013. The session held for 27 days in 2015 and just 24 days this year, added Khanna.

He said, “All these inaugurations and advertisements are just for show-off by the government because when recently a senior officer of the government had suffered multiple fractures during a road accident, no hospital in Uttar Pradesh could treat him and he had to be airlifted to Delhi thus all this pomp and show has no meaning.”

Pradeep Mathur, Leader of Congress Legislature Party in UP Assembly said, “The Speaker said that it was unfortunate that there was no representative from the government in the meeting, but maintained that the Opposition had the more significant role in proceedings of the House.”

Mathur said that his party would target BJP in the house as well for demonetisation, a move likely to be supported by the Samajwadi Party too. “It is not the issue touching just Delhi but public of the state is also affected. Thus, Congress would raise the issue in the assembly and question BJP.”

The BSP, on the other hand, may target the state government on the issue of law and order and inauguration of incomplete projects.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav attended the all-party meeting, where he requested for co-operation from the opposition in ensuring smooth functioning of the House. Minister Ravidas Mehrotra said, “We are serious about holding the session. There are various ongoing schemes for which supplementary grants would be required. If everyone agrees then the session can be extended as well.”

On the first day of the two day session, Chief Minister would place the supplementary demand for grant as well as vote on account.