Businessman held for ‘staging kidnapping’ to escape lenders

Firozabad-based businessman Sanjeev Gupta, who had been reported as kidnapped but later found from Panipat, was arrested on Tuesday along with his wife, brother-in-law and a relative for allegedly misleading the police with the false story of his abduction. “The story of his kidnapping was 100 per cent false. We have received footage from a mall in Jammu in which he is seen walking and having a cold drink on July 24,” said Firozabad SP Ajay Kumar.

The SP said that Gupta had been borrowing money from various individuals to invest in several businesses that he ran in partnership with others, which incurred him losses. Kumar added that Gupta planned to escape the lenders, who have been demanding their money back, by cooking up the kidnapping story.

An FIR has been registered against Gupta and three others – Gupta’s wife Sarika, brother-in-law Sagar and a relative Vikalp – at Tundla police station under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 187 (omission to assist public servant when bound by law to give assistance). The SP said they were produced before the court, which sent them to jail.

Gupta, 45, had gone missing soon after he left restaurant, Sagar Ratna, which he runs along with a few partners in Tundla police station area, for his home in Firozabad town on July 22 at around 5 pm. His wife Sarika had registered a complaint with the police saying her husband had gone missing. His car was found parked by the roadside in Gabhana police station area of Aligarh district. On July 23, police said, Sarika claimed to have received a message on WhatsApp from Gupta’s mobile number, demanding Rs 100 crore as ransom to save Gupta’s life.

Police subsequently converted the FIR, which was earlier registered for missing, into the one for kidnapping. The Special Task Force (STF) was also engaged in the investigation. Gupta was traced in Panipat by a police team and STF officials last week on Friday.

