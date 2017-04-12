Burnt body found in car in Gorakhpur: Murder case lodged, forensic team may submit report today

Police are investigating the death of 34-year-old businessman Nitin Agarwal, whose burnt body was recovered from a car in Gorakhpur district’s Tenwa village on Sunday. Nitin’s father Govind Agarwal had filed a police complaint on the basis of which a murder case was lodged against unidentified persons at Sahajanwa police station, said Station Officer Pramod Tripathi, adding that the autopsy report indicated death due to asphyxia.

On Tuesday, a forensic team from Lucknow visited Gorakhpur to collect evidence. The Special Task Force (STF) also took part in the probe. DIG, Gorakhpur Range, Nilabja Choudhary said the team is likely to submit its report on Wednesday, only after which a clear picture might emerge.

Police also said that the businessman, who owns a jewellery shop, had spoken to his wife Rashmi thrice after leaving home on Sunday morning. Nitin’s family told police that he left home at Ghantaghar — which is around 13 km from Tenwa village where his body was found — at around 10 am on Sunday. He allegedly went to a petrol pump and purchased petrol worth Rs 500.

He took two litres of fuel in an empty bottle and asked the staff to use the rest to fill his car. This was established through CCTV footage. An employee also identified the bottle recovered from the car, said police.

At around 12 pm, police were informed that a car had caught fire in the village. They rushed to the spot and a fire tender was pressed into service to douse the flames.

The burnt body, which was found behind the wheel, was brought out and sent for post-mortem. Though Nitin’s family confirmed his identity through a ring he had been wearing, police also decided to go for a DNA test.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur, Ram Lal Verma said an investigation is on. Police are also collecting details about the deceased’s business. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to Nitin’s father on Monday afternoon, said his uncle Anoop Agarwal.

