Bulandshahr woman beaten: Victim’s statement recorded after video goes viral

Almost two weeks after a woman was tied to a tree and beaten with a belt by her husband in Bulandshahr, her statement was recorded before a magistrate Friday. The husband and two others were Thursday arrested on the basis of a video that went viral. It showed a saree-clad woman, tied to a tree and thrashed with a belt until she lost consciousness. After the incident took place in front of a crowd, the woman was brought to her husband’s house.

Police said 24-year-old husband from Syana area told them that he “punished” his wife on March 10 after she went to attend a wedding at a relative’s place without informing him, with a man and stayed there for over a week. The husband said he suspected an illicit relationship between them.

SP (City) Bulandshahr Praveen Ranjan Singh told The Indian Express that the police began an inquiry after the video went viral. Syana police station house officer (SHO) Altaf Ansari said they identified the village, accused and victim after going through the video.

“A police team visited the man’s home on Thursday. The woman was initially reluctant to share details of the torture. Later, she agreed to lodge a complaint and told that on March 4, she went with her husband’s relative, who lives in the same village, to attend a wedding at her relative’s house. She did not inform her husband or others before she left,” the SHO said. “The husband came to know that she was staying at her relative’s house in Bulandshahr. He, along with some locals, reached there on March 10 and brought them back to the village. An hour later, the husband and others dragged the woman and tortured her.”

The relative too was allegedly thrashed by the husband and other villagers before he was allowed to go to home, SHO said.

