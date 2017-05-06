Bulandshahr, Saharanpur attacks: No solution if an individual makes up mind that someone is guilty, says CM Yogi Adityanath

IN HIS first public reaction after right-wing activists were recently accused of taking law into their hands, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that “if an individual has made up his mind to make someone guilty, then there is no solution to the problem”.

He was responding to a question by mediapersons in Lucknow about the Saharanpur clash, in which an MP and a senior police officer were injured, and the lynching of a Muslim man in Bulandshahr allegedly by Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) activists.

“Agar koi vyakti apne manas ko banake rakh dega ki humko usko doshi banake rakhna hai to uska koi samadhan nahi… Peedit paksh ne is baat ko kaha ki hoi sangathan nahi balki wahan un logon ka aapsi vivad ka karan is incident ke peechhe ka karan hai (If any individual makes up his mind that I have to make that person guilty then there is no solution to this…. Victim’s side in this case has said that there was no involvement of an organisation and instead, a personal dispute was behind this incident),” Adityanath said in the presence of Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

He added that whether one accepts it or not, people have accepted changes that have been introduced in the state. “In Uttar Pradesh, for the last one-and-a-half month, the kind of change that has come… it might not be acceptable to you, but Uttar Pradesh and the entire country has accepted it. Keeping law and order in mind, new avenues have been created for investment. Trust has been developed among the people and we say it with belief that every individual would be safe in Uttar Pradesh and there would be rule of law,” the CM said.

In Bulandshahr’s Sohi village, a Muslim man was on May 2 beaten to death by a mob, following which, his son had alleged that unidentified members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini — founded by Adityanath — was behind the incident. In Saharanpur, a communal clash had taken place and a group, led by local BJP MP and an MLA, had allegedly attacked the SSP’s residence the same day last month. Similarly, groups led by BJP and Bajrang Dal men had allegedly attacked a police station and assaulted policemen in Agra.

Regretting the state’s poor rating in ‘Swachh Survekshan-2017’, with only one city, Varanasi, figuring in the list of 100 clean cities of the country, the CM said nine of the 15 most dirty districts are in Uttar Pradesh. “Although this survey was taken up before we took over (came to power in UP), our government has decided to work in this area and by December declare 30 districts open defecation free. By October next year, the entire state will be declared open defecation free,” Adityanath claimed.

On the Lucknow Metro project, he said operations on the about 8-km stretch in the first phase is likely to start by next month.

