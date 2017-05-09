Bulandshahr: Key accused arrested in lynching case

GAVENDRA SINGH, who had allegedly beaten to death a Muslim man in Sohi village of Bulandshahr on May 2, was arrested from Pahasu area of the district on Monday.

Later, Singh — the prime accused in the case — was produced before the court, which sent him to judicial custody.

On May 2, Ghulam Mohammad was allegedly beaten to death by Singh and his associates on the suspicion that he had helped a Muslim youth, Yusuf, elope with a Hindu girl. While Yusuf belongs to Gavendra’s village Sohi, the girl is resident of neighbouring Fazalpur village.

“So far, five accused in the case, including Gavendra Singh, have been arrested. Police are conducting raids to trace four other associates of Gavendra,” Bulandshahr (Rural) ASP Jagdish Sharma said. All accused are lodged in the Bulandshahr District Jail.

“Gavendra revealed during questioning that he was upset over a girl from his community being kidnapped by a Muslim youth, Yusuf. He said that since Ghulam Mohammad was the leader of his community, on May 1, he went to his house and threatened him with dire consequences if the girl did not return home soon,” said Sharma.

“After returning from Ghulam Mohammad’s residence, Gavendra contacted his friends and they decided to teach Mohammad a lesson. According to their plan, on May 2, the accused — on two motorcycles — reached Ghulam’s orchard and dragged him to an isolated place, where they beat him to death,” he added. Police have recovered a motorcycle and sticks used to beat up Mohammad, said the ASP.

On the intervening night of May 3 and 4, the police had recovered the girl and arrested Yusuf from Haryana. Following this, the girl had alleged that that Yusuf had abducted and raped her. “She said Yusuf had also threatened to kill her elder brother. She said Yusuf had detained her in a hotel and other places and raped her,” Pahasu police Station Officer Sudhir Kumar said.

The investigating officer of the case, Sub-Inspector Ravindra Singh, said: “On the basis of the allegations made by the girl, rape charge was included in the case of abduction against Yusuf.” The medical examination of the girl has been conducted and vaginal swab sent for lab test, said police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now