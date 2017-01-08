BSP MLA booked for manhandling govt officials

Bahujan Samaj Party logo. Bahujan Samaj Party logo.

The police on Friday lodged a case against Mohammad Ghazi, BSP MLA and party candidate from Bardhapur constituency in Bijnor district, for allegedly manhandling a tehsildar and other employees and threatening their lives, for removing BSP banners and posters from public areas. The complainant, Suresh Kumar, who is posted as the tehsildar of Dhampur area, alleged he was getting the posters and banners of political parties removed from public places in Sherkot area when Ghazi arrived there with his supporters on Wednesday evening.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

The MLA allegedly abused and threatened Kumar and other employees for removing BSP’s publicity material.

When Kumar and his employees objected to the obstruction, Ghazi allegedly manhandled them before leaving the place while issuing threats, according to the tehsildar.

“He pushed and abused me. He also threatened to kill me. I was just doing my job,” Suresh Kumar told The Indian Express.

SP Bijnor Dharamveer Singh said, a case under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 7-CLA has been registered on the complaint of the tehsildar.

“No arrest has been made so far. We are investigating the allegations,” said Singh. Ghazi could not be reached for comment.