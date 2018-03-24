BSP legislator who voted for BJP in UP Rajya Sabha elections: Question those who supported SP without asking

BSP MLA Anil Singh (centre) with BJP MLAs after the Rajya Sabha polls in Lucknow on Friday. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav) BSP MLA Anil Singh (centre) with BJP MLAs after the Rajya Sabha polls in Lucknow on Friday. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav)

Thirty-eight-year-old Anil Singh, the BSP MLA who cross-voted in favour of BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls on Friday, is a first-time MLA from Purva in Unnao. He had defeated BJP’s Uttar Chandra in the 2017 UP elections.

Singh, a Thakur by caste, was once considered close to controversial former BSP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha. He runs a real estate business in Lucknow and is into charity work. In his affidavit for the 2017 Assembly elections, Singh had mentioned that he owned commercial and residential properties in posh Gomti Nagar locality of Lucknow.

While Singh has not been very active in the state Assembly, he had made headlines when he shared his conversation with his wife on the floor of the Assembly. In December last year, Singh had recalled a conversation with his wife during a discussion on the menace of stray cattle in the Assembly. He had said that he told her about his “poor experience” in the Assembly after she asked him how he was faring in the House. She advised him to sit quietly and gather experience, the MLA said, adding that he also told his wife that debates carried on for hours on “non-issues” while no one was willing to pay heed to important matters.

Singh, who had attended BSP’s dinner for its MLAs on Tuesday night, was also seen at BJP’s dinner at the chief minister’s official residence on Thursday. After casting his vote on Friday, he told mediapersons: “Antaratma ki awaj mein maharaj ji ke sath chalegaye…”

On being asked repeatedly why he was upset with the BSP, Singh maintained he was not. He, however, said: “…Questions should also be to those who offered support to SP without asking anyone.” Without elaborating, Singh said that “his decision is for the good of the state”.

Earlier in the day, after Singh voted in favour of BJP, BSP had complained to the Election Commission that its MLA had gone went against the party whip and did not show his vote to agents. However, Singh claimed that he had shown his vote to BSP Legislature Party Leader Lalji Verma. The EC, later, rejected the objection after going through the video footage.

