BSP leader Lalji Verma’s son shoots self at home

Police said last year, too, Vikas had tried to shoot himself at his native place in Ambedkar Nagar. Police said last year, too, Vikas had tried to shoot himself at his native place in Ambedkar Nagar.

BSP leader Lalji Verma’s son Vikas (38) on Thursday committed suicide by shooting himself with a licenced double barrel gun at his Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar residence.

Police said last year, too, Vikas had tried to shoot himself at his native place in Ambedkar Nagar. In a Facebook post written then, Vikas had said that he was depressed, as he had been suffering from a gastro-intestinal disease for a long time. A police officer said they were also probing whether any family-related issue was behind the incident.

When Vikas shot himself on Wednesday morning, Verma was attending the Assembly session, where Vikas’ wife Madhuri Singh (35), driver Ajay Kumar and servant Kuldeep Kumar were present at the residence. Vikas’ sons — Ansh (10) and Abhay (3) — were in school.

Vibhuti Khand police Station Officer Satyendra Kumar Rai said: “Around 11 am, Vikas shot himself with a .12 bore licenced double barrel gun in his bedroom. His wife, who is a drug inspector, was in another room at that time. His driver and servant were also present in the house.”

“Soon after hearing gunshot, Madhuri and others rushed to the room and found Vikas lying in pool of blood… the gun was lying nearby. They rushed him to the KGMU Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead on arrival,” he added.

“We are not sure about the exact problem, as we have not yet spoken to the family… they are in a state of shock,” said the SO.

Chowk police Circle Officer Durga Prasad Tiwari said Vikas died from a bullet injury near the left side of his chest. On March 12, last year, too, Vikas had shot himself on the chest after posting a suicide note on Facebook. He was then rushed to KGMU and had survived.

Later in the day, BSP chief Mayawati visited Lalji Verma at his residence to pay her condolence. Several leaders from other parties, including Leader of Opposition and SP veteran Ram Govind Chandhary also paid their respects.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App