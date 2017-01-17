BSP expels Sahibabad MLA over ‘indiscipline’

Ten days after the BSP fielded Amarpal Sharma as its candidate from Sahibabad constituency, the party expelled him on grounds of “indiscipline” and indulging in “anti-party activities”.

“In Sahibabad area, MLA Amarpal Sharma did not keep in touch with party workers and residents. Because he does not give them time, there is a lot of anger and resentment among people in the party and in the area. Leave alone giving him a ticket, they feel that he should not be in the party. He has not held party meetings or organised cadre camps in the area. Mostly, he is busy with some private work in Delhi,” read a statement from BSP’s Ghaziabad unit.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Premchand Bharti, BSP’s Ghaziabad president said: “On grounds of anti-party activities and indiscipline, he has been expelled from the party. The decision has been taken by the party high command. The new candidate will be announced soon.”

On January 5, the BSP had released its list of candidates for the Assembly polls in the state. Sharma was one of the four sitting MLAs in the state who had been fielded again by the party. “I have come to know about this only through media persons and the press statement issued by the party’s Ghaziabad president. I am going to meet the party high command tomorrow morning and I will speak on the matter after the meeting,” Sharma said.

Even as Sharma remained tight-lipped on the issue, there was speculation about the Sahibabad MLA following his mentor Brajesh Pathak to the BJP. A former two-time MP from Unnao, Pathak had been expelled from the BSP in August last year after he allegedly demanded tickets for his family members.