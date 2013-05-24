Briefly State

Hyderabad photographer found dead in hotel room

Lucknow: A 65-year-old Hyderabad-based photographer Rajendra Shaw,who had come to Lucknow to shoot a documentary for the national dairy development board,was found dead inside his hotel room in Vibhuti Khand police station area on Thursday morning. Police said Shaw had come to Lucknow on May 18,along with his colleagues Rohit Kumar and Preetam,to shoot a documentary for the NDDB. They had dinner together on Wednesday and all three retired to their respective rooms at Comfort Inn hotel in Gomti Nagar area,police said.

2 get life term for rape,murder of minor

Badaun: Two persons were today sentenced to life imprisonment and five others were awarded seven years of jail term by a local court here for rape and murder of a minor girl. On February 26,2008,a man lodged a complaint with Hazratpur police station that on February 18 night,three armed men entered his house and forcibly took her 15-year-old daughter,prosecution sources said here. Later,the police recovered a charred body of a girl and on the basis of belongings,the man identified her as his daughter,they said.

40 ill after eating sweets at wedding

Azamgarh: At least 40 persons fell ill due to food poisoning after consuming sweets at a marriage function in Bhokupur Gangatia village in the district,police said on Thursday. The incident took place last night when a marriage party reached Nizamabad here.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App