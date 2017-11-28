Booked in extortion case, panchayat chairperson to contest from jail

The sitting chairperson of Tikri Nagar panchayat in Baghpat district is contesting the ongoing urban local body polls from the Haridwar District Jail, where she is lodged in connection to an extortion case.

Uttarakhand Police had arrested Rajbala Chowdhary, 58, on November 11 from Baghpat in connection with a case lodged at Ganga Nahar police station in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee on November 5.

Rajbala’s son Sunil Rathi, who is lodged in Baghpat District Jail, is also an accused in the same case, and is serving a life sentence in connection with another case.

Ganga Nahar police Station House Officer K K Lunthi said that on November 5, a doctor, Narayan Das Arora, had filed a complaint against Rathi, accusing him of extortion. Following this, an FIR was lodged under sections 386 (extortion) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

“Arora alleged that Sunil Rathi had made a call on his cellphone and demanded Rs 50 lakh as extortion money. The caller also threatened Arora with dire consequences if he failed to pay the money,” the SHO said.

Sadhna Tyagi, investigating officer (IO) of the case and the SHO of Civil lines police station in Roorkee, said that apart from the extortion call, Arora had also allegedly received three “threatening” WhatsApp messages.

“Arora told police that the caller, who identified himself as Sunil Rathi, had told him to deposit the money with his mother Rajbala Chowdhary in Baghpat. The caller also told Arora that his mother is contesting the election and hence, needed the money. On the basis of Arora’s statement, we arrested Rajbala Chowdhary on November 11,” said Tyagi.

Roorkee police also arrested Haridwar residents Rajneesh and Deepak Chauhan for allegedly conducting a background check on Arora, said the IO, adding that all three accused are lodged in Haridwar District Jail.

“During investigation, we came to know that Rathi had made the call from the jail. We summoned Baghpat District Jail’s jailor, B N Mishra, and questioned him in detail two days ago. The jailor denied that inmates are using phones inside jail,” the IO said.

Roorkee police has now obtained a production warrant against Rathi to produce him before a local court.

Superintendent of the Bagpat District Jail, Vipin Kumar Mishra, confirmed that the jailor had gone to Roorkee to record his statement.

Jailor B N Mishra said eight cases were pending against Rathi, including two registered in Baghpat and the rest in Uttarakhand.

“Sunil Rathi was sentenced to life imprisonment over a year ago in a case registered in Uttarakhand. The allegation that the prisoner is using a phone inside the jail is false,” he claimed.

Rathi was shifted to the Baghpat jail from Dehradun district in August.

When contacted, Returning Officer of Tikri, Rakesh Kumar, said Chowdhary had filed her nomination papers for the post of Tikri Nagar panchayat chairperson before her arrest.

“Apart from Rajbala, there are 13 others contestants for the post. Polling is scheduled on November 29,” he added.

Sunil Rathi’s uncle Ramesh Rathi said, “Roorkee police had falsely implicated Sunil and his mother in the extortion case. Rajbala Chowdhary’s opponents, with the help of police, prepared a false case only to ensure she could not contest. We suspect that her opponents approached the complainant to file a fabricated case.”

