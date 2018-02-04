Bofors plea in SC to gain cheap publicity with eye on Lok Sabha elections: Congress

At the party meeting in Lucknow on Saturday. (Vishal Srivastav) At the party meeting in Lucknow on Saturday. (Vishal Srivastav)

A DAY after the CBI filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging a 2005 order of the Delhi High Court, quashing all charges against the accused in the Bofors pay-off case, the Congress on Saturday said the move was an attempt by the Centre to gain “cheap publicity” ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In charge of party affairs in UP, Ghulam Nabi Azad was in Lucknow to hold a meeting with party leaders on the 2019 polls. He said that while earlier, BJP used to set up campaign committees to contest elections, it is now using central agencies like the CBI and ED as well as the income tax department to harass leaders of the Opposition.

“Those who had come to power at that time by linking former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s name with it (the Bofors case) used to show a chit threatening that it had the names of those involved…but they never revealed it even when they were at the helm. Now Bofors is being talked about again. This is nothing but a move to gain cheap publicity,” he told mediapersons at the sidelines of the meeting.

The Rs 1,437-crore deal between India and Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors for the supply of 400 155mm howitzer guns for the Indian Army was entered into on March 24, 1986, when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister. Swedish Radio on April 16, 1987, had claimed that the firm had paid bribes to top Indian politicians and defence personnel.

On Kasganj communal clash, Azad said: “Not just in Kasganj, but wherever BJP is in power, it makes people fight on the lines of caste and religion and try to create polarisation by developing a communal environment.”

He alleged that BJP has come to power on the basis of caste and religion and thus, stays away from development. “Pradhan mantri… ke darshan door-darshan hote hain (People can only see the PM from a distance),” he claimed.

On future alliances, Azad said that almost all major Opposition parties had attended a meeting convened by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi recently. “We want all like-minded parties to work together,” he added.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App