‘Blue Whale’ game: Ban on use of smartphones in Lucknow schools soon

The Lucknow administration will order restrictions on smartphone use in district schools in the wake of reports of students falling victim to the so-called Blue Whale online challenge.

On Thursday, the death of a 14-year-old boy was claimed to be linked to the “challenge”. Police, however, are yet to confirm this.

“Tomorrow, we will send out an order to all district schools to ban the use of smart phones by students. No student would be allowed to bring or use a smartphone in school. Also, no one would be allowed to show any digital content to a student anywhere other than on the screen in a smart class,” said Mukesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow District Inspector of Schools (DIOS).

“We would also request parents to closely look after their children and regularly talk to them about their every-day life. The parents should be careful about any psychological change in their child, and should not ignore it,” Singh said, adding that the school authorities would also be directed to look after the students and provide proper counselling to any students, who is behaving different and abnormal.

Singh also said that in the wake of the murder of a school student in Gurgaon, an order for verification of all school vehicles and their drivers and conductors would also be issued soon.

