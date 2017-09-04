BJP’s Bareilly district president ‘missing’, was last seen in Mathura

BJP’s Bareilly district president Ravindra Singh Rathore is missing since the last three days. Police said he was last seen in Mathura where he had gone apparently for pilgrimage. His mobile phone is switched off and the family members have not been able to get any information about him so far.

“Rathore had left Bareilly in his car on Thursday morning and reached Mathura around noon when he asked the driver to go back to Bareilly. The driver saw him keep his bag in an auto-rickshaw and leave. We have not been able to get in touch with him since then. He usually goes to religious sites but we have searched all religious places like Mehandipur Balaji temple and Salasar Dham in Rajasthan, Pitambara Peeth in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, Jageshwar Dham in Uttarakhand, which he used to visit, but in vain,” said Rathore’s younger brother Neerendra Singh.

Neerendra said he has submitted a complaint to Bareilly SSP on Sunday for registration of an FIR after failing to trace him on their own. “We don’t know about the purpose of his visit to Mathura. He was a little unfit on Wednesday and complained that his blood pressure was not in control. He did not attend any programme that day. He left home next day around 6 am,” he said.

Umesh Katheriya, BJP’s Bareilly city president, said state Finance Minister and Bareilly Cantonment MLA Rajesh Agarwal met the family members of 57-year-old Rathore on Sunday. “The minister spoke to the DGP as well as the SSPs of Mathura and Bareilly for investigation into the matter,” he said.

After the BJP government came to power in the state, police had filed closure reports in as many as 33 cases lodged against Rathore on February 14, 2015 at Nawabganj police station when Samajwadi Party was in power. The cases were related to forgery and cheating allegedly committed in Nawabganj Municipal Board, where Rathore used to be the chairperson. The cases were lodged on complaints by Shahla Tahir, SP leader, who had replaced Rathore as chairperson of the municipal board.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App