BJP workers asked to get food from home for ‘lunch pe charcha’ with PM in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: ANI)

ON HIS visit to constituency Varanasi on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address around 32,000 booth workers of the BJP and also have lunch with them. All the workers have been instructed to bring lunch packets from home. Party sources said the PM, who will be handed over a list of all booth workers, could randomly select a few and interact with them regarding organisational activities and preparations for the state elections next year.

“It will not be possible for the PM to speak to all booth workers. It is expected that he will address them… He could interact with a few workers regarding party organisational works and people’s response on Centre’s decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes,” said a BJP leader.

BJP Kashi region media in-charge Sanjay Bharadwaj said the programme will be held at the DLW ground, where 32,000 booth workers from the 1,700 booths have been asked to assemble by 10 am. These booth falls in five assembly segments — Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantonment, Sevapuri and Rohaniya.

This will be Modi’s first organisational meeting in his constituency. The booth workers have been asked to carry poori and sabji in transparent carry bags at the venue. During the interaction, the PM will eat on stage, while the workers will have lunch on chairs at the ground.

“Narendra Modiji will probably be the first Prime Minister who will interact with booth workers of his constituency. It will give a positive message and raise the morale of party workers,” Bharadwaj said.

“The PM interacting with workers will be an example for other MPs as well. The party has already directed all MPs to spent maximum time in their constituencies, hold organisational meetings and ensure that people get the benefits of Centre’s welfare schemes. But only a few MPs are following this directive,” said another leader. Sources said the PM is also likely to inaugurate Trade Facilitation Centre and Crafts Museum for weavers in Bada Lalpur area. Further, he is likely to attend National Cultural Fest at BHU.