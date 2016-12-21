BJP will probe SP’s infra projects if it comes to power: Vijay Goel

MoS Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel attends a seminar in Lucknow on Monday. Vishal Srivastav MoS Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel attends a seminar in Lucknow on Monday. Vishal Srivastav

Union Minister of State Vijay Goel on Tuesday alleged corruption in the infrastructure projects developed by Akhilesh Yadav government and announced that an inquiry will be ordered if the BJP won power in the state.

In his accusations, Goel mentioned that projects like the Lucknow-Agra Expressway suffered from corruption and had been developed at a much higher cost.

Akhilesh government was inaugurating incomplete projects, added Goel, speaking to the media after addressing a youth conference at Nehru Yuva Kendra in Lucknow.

He hit out against the government’s laptop distribution programme saying the state had failed to frame any specific policy in the interest of youth.

Goel called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “superman” and said that PM could take strong decisions like demonetisation and surgical strike in the interest of the people.

On allegations by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of corruption against PM, Goel said that Kejriwal himself was involved in corruption and no one takes him seriously.