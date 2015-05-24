BJP used ‘one-rank, one-pension’ for political gains, may shelve it: Congress

The UPA government had utilised 104.05 to 99.92 per cent of Defence Budget between 2009-2014.

Accusing the Modi government of being insincere in the area of national security, All India Congress Committee general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Saturday said over Rs 28,000 crore of Defence Budget was unutilised in the first year of the present government while as many as 746 ceasefire violations were reported along the Line of Control with Pakistan between June 2014 to February 2015, as against 96 such violations the year before that.

Speaking at a press conference at Congress’ state office in Lucknow, the former Union minister said the UPA government had utilised 104.05 to 99.92 per cent of Defence Budget between 2009-2014, while in the first year of the NDA government, the utilisation has plummeted to 87.21 per cent with about Rs 28,446.46 crore being underspent.

Wasnik said the Modi government had downsized the UPA government-proposed 90,000 strong Mountain Strike Corps (MSC) which was to be formed along the China border. “We had allocated Rs 85,478 crore for creation of the corps but just three weeks ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to China, the Defence Ministry reduced the size of the MSC by 50 per cent. The PM should answer as to why the budget for MSC has been reduced,” Wasnik said.

“A year ago, Modi chanted the vitriolic rhetoric of ‘Desh nahi jhukne dunga’ and ‘56-inch chest’ when it came to ceasefire violations; but, there have been over 746 ceasefire violations under the present government which is in stark contrast to 96 violations in the year before that under the UPA,” he added.

On the non-implementation of the ‘one-rank, one-pension’ (OROP) scheme, Wasnik said, “Despite using it as a political tool, the scheme has not been implemented by the BJP-led government. Reports suggest the Finance Minister finds the cost of implementation of OROP not commensurate to the political benefits therefrom.”

Wasnik also questioned the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets announced during the PM’s France trip in April. “The Defence Procurement Procedure was bypassed and India does not even have an inter-governmental agreement with France for government-to-government purchases. There is no clarity on pricing nor on ‘transfer of technology’ agreement,” he said.

“The PM’s inept handling of the defence apparatus is posing a serious national security concern for India. It is time the Modi government to wake up from its slumber and consolidate our borders, strengthen our armed forces and deter our enemies,” Wasnik said.

