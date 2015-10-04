BJP sacks Jalaun district president for ‘irregularities’

FOLLOWING ALLEGATIONS of irregularities in distribution of party tickets for the upcoming panchayat polls, the state BJP has sacked its Jalaun district president, Jagdish Tiwari.

He has reportedly been accused of irregularities in the selection of nominees for panchayat polls and also extorting money from some probable candidates.

BJP state president Laxmikant Bajpai confirmed that Tiwari has been removed from the post with immediate effect but denied complaints of irregularities in selection of candidates and extortion. “There is no issue in the selection of candidates. He has been removed because of his lackadaisical approach while preparing for the polls,” he claimed.

However, the party’s Bundelkhand region president, Ram Ratan Kushwaha, said Tiwari has been removed following complaints of irregularities and including names in the panel of shortlisted candidates without the consent of other selection committee members. “There were also complaints that Tiwari had asked for money from some aspirants for declaring them party candidate for the polls,” he added.

While Tiwari was not available for comment, Kushwaha said district vice-president Udyan Paliwal will be in-charge of Jalaun.

Meanwhile, Laxmikant Bajpai has issued a warning to party workers that they would face stern action if they contested the panchayat elections against the “authorised” candidates declared by BJP. Action would be initiated against those workers too who will work against the party candidates in the elections.

Further, Bajpai has asked rebel candidates to withdraw their nominations if they have filed the same. He claimed that so far, he has received two such complaints over the phone. “Strict action will be taken in such cases after the regional and district units presidents confirm the allegations,” Bajpai added.

