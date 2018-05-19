BJP MP Savitri Phoole to expand ‘samvidhan bachao’ campaign

BJP MP Sadhvi Savitri Bai Phoole BJP MP Sadhvi Savitri Bai Phoole

BJP MP Savitri Bai Phoole on Friday announced she would take her ‘samvidhan bachao (save constitution)’ campaign to other states after holding another rally in Lucknow on Sunday. “After I held a rally in Lucknow, there was a cry from different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh that the constitution, as well as democracy, are in danger,’’ said Phoole, the MP from Bahraich reserved constituency.

Phoole had held a ‘samvidhan bachao’ rally in Lucknow over a month back. She had targeted her party’s government over alleged plans to end reservation and failure in protecting rights of Dalits and backwards. She said Ambedkar’s statues were being targeted and damaged without any action against the culprits. “Thus, we decided to hold another rally in Lucknow on May 20.”

She said the issues would be the same: Reservation, saving the constitution, protecting the rights of Dalits and backwards. Phoole added they would demand protection of Ambedkar statues and prompt action against those targeting them. She said another statue was recently damaged in Bahraich but the guilty have not been punished. She has asked people in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh to join her campaign to sensitise the Dalit community about its rights.

Phoole said she plans to travel across the country to hold ‘samvidhan bachao’ rallies starting from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana after the Lucknow rally. “The situation is the same not just in Uttar Pradesh but also in other states, where damage to statues and atrocities against Dalits are being reported with no action against the culprits. Though the dates have not been finalised, after Lucknow, I would plan the campaign in Delhi, then in Punjab and Haryana.”

Phoole had earlier targeted Aligarh’s BJP MP Satish Gautam for raking up the issue of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait at Aligarh Muslim University. She had called Jinnah a ‘mahapurush’ and alleged the issue had been raised now to divert attention from the issues of sarvajan samaj. She pointed out that the portrait had been there for decades.

