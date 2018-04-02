BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule slams govt over quota, attacks on Dalits

BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule during rally to save the Indian constitution and reservation in Lucknow on Sunday. (Express Photo) BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule during rally to save the Indian constitution and reservation in Lucknow on Sunday. (Express Photo)

BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule on Sunday attacked her own government at the Centre over reservations. The Dalit MP from Bahraich also targeted the government over the recent incidents of desecration of B R Ambedkar’s statues and rise in crimes against her community at a massive rally in Lucknow.

Claiming that she was not afraid of the consequences, Phule said she would ensure that reservation was implemented as per the Indian constitution.

“Kabhi kaha ja raha hai, hum samvidhan ki samiksha karenge… arakshan khatam kar denge. Inki intni himmat.. Main sansad rahun ya na rahun lekin samvidhan ke sath chhedh chhadh nahi hone dungi.. arakshan ko lagu karwake rahenge. (At times, it is being said that they would review the constitution…they would end reservation. How dare they…Whether I remain an MP or not, I will ensure that the constitution remains unchanged…will ensure that reservation is implemented),” Phule said at the Aarakshan Bachao Maha Rally.

The Dalit leader was greeted with cheers amid slogans of: “Didi tum sangharsha karo, hum tumhare sath hai…(Sister you keep fighting, we are with you).”

With photographs of Gautam Buddha and Dalit icons Ambedkar and Kanshiram next to her on the dais, Phule said: “Bahujan samaj ko arakshan dilane ka lakshya tayar kiya hai, usko main pura kara kar rahungi…(I have pledged to ensure reservation for the Dalits).”

Taking a pot shot at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the rise of crime against Dalits in the state, Phule said, “Humare samaj ke log aaj dar dar ki dhokar kyon kha rahe hain.. aaj humein sammaan kyon nahi mil raha hai?” (Why are people of our community facing hardships even today, why are people of our community are not getting respect?)

Referring to the recent incidents of crime against Dalits in the state, she said, “Humari bahu betiyon pe petrol dalke phunkne ka kaam kiya hai..Paon chu jane ke karan peet peet kar ke hatya kar di jati hai.. humara bhai agar ghore pe savar hokar agar ja raha hai to use maut ke ghat utaar diya jaye hai.. (Our daughters are burnt…One is beaten to death if his foot touches someone…Our brother is killed if he rides a horse.)

She also slammed the Central government for its failure to prevent the recent incidents of vandalism of B R Ambedkar’s statues. “Babasaheb gave the country its Constitution. An insult to Babasaheb is virtually an insult to the country’s Constitution. A person who damages the idols of Babasaheb is a traitor, and accordingly adequate action must be taken against him,” she said.

Claiming that it had been 17 years since she had left her house to follow the path of Gautam Buddha, the BJP leader said she would continue to fight for the rights of the people of her community even if in the end she did not even get a piece of land to be buried. The rally was also attended by Arakshan Bachao Sangharsha Samiti president Awadhesh Verma.

