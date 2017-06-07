BJP MLA’s associate ‘slaps’ home guard, held

An associate of BJP MLA Sri Ram, in the presence of the legislator, was arrested after he allegedly slapped a police homeguard on Tuesday for stopping him for allegedly not following traffic rules in Qaiserbagh police station area in Lucknow. Sri Ram is MLA from Muhammadabad Gohna in Mau and has denied that his associate Raj Kumar hit the policeman.

Late evening, police homeguard Amit Sareen filed an FIR accusing Raj Kumar for threatening and slapping him, said Dhirendra Kumar Upadhyay, Station House Officer, Qaiserbagh police station. Police arrested Raj Kumar for questioning, added Upadhyay.

When contacted MLA said that his driver had taken a wrong turn as he was not aware of the routes in Lucknow, which was when traffic policemen stopped the vehicle. He said they tried telling the officers that the driver did not know of the routes and that they should let them go. “I was in the vehicle and Raj Kumar did not hit any policeman,” said the MLA.

