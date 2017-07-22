BJP MLA’s gunner, domestic help’s husband held for ‘molestation’

Varanasi Cantonment BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava’s police gunner and a domestic help’s husband were arrested on Friday for the alleged molestation of an 18-year-old girl. (Representational Image) Varanasi Cantonment BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava’s police gunner and a domestic help’s husband were arrested on Friday for the alleged molestation of an 18-year-old girl. (Representational Image)

Varanasi Cantonment BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava’s police gunner and a domestic help’s husband were arrested on Friday for the alleged molestation of an 18-year-old girl.

The alleged incident took place at the legislator’s official residence at Butler Palace Colony in Hazratganj police station area at around 3 am on Friday. Police said the MLA was not in the house when the alleged incident took place.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that the domestic help’s husband had asked her mother and her to come to the house to meet the gunner. The girl’s brother was, reportedly, allegedly involved in a streetlight theft case and the gunner allegedly offered to help get him out of trouble in return for a Rs 10,000 bribe.

The complaint noted that when they said they were not in a position to pay the bribe, the gunner allegedly asked her mother step out of the house and molested her. She, however, managed to escape the house.

Saurabh, a first-time MLA, said that a neighbour alerted him of the incident following which he contacted the police and rushed to the flat with a police team at around 9 am. He said the two accused were at the flat at that time too as they may have thought of refuting the girl’s claim.

“I reached there as soon as I got the information. I called the SSP and both accused were arrested,” said Srivastava. He added that he had been staying at his sister’s house nearby for the last few days because of repairwork at the official residence. He said the domestic help has cancer, which is why he allowed her family to stay with her until they could find a place to live.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App