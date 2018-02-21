BJP MLA Lokendra Singh, 3 others killed in road accident

Lokendra Singh was on his way to the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow. Lokendra Singh was on his way to the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow.

BJP MLA Lokendra Singh, 45, and three others died in a road accident on Wednesday after their vehicle rammed into a truck near Kamlapur police station area in Sitapur district. Singh was on his way to attend UP Investors’ Summit in Lucknow. Police suspect the accident took place when the MLA’s driver lost control of the SUV, which crossed over to the other side of the divider and collided with the truck.

The Noorpur MLA’s two bodyguards, Deepak Kumar (32) and Brijesh Mishra (30), were also killed in the accident along with the truck cleaner.

Circle officer, Sidauli (Sitapur) Uday Pratap Singh said police got information about the road accident at Kakaiya Para area at around 5 am today. A police team rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the hospital. The officer added that the truck driver is absconding. “The identity of Tarun was ascertained through people who came from Bijnore after hearing about MLA’s accident,” Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the summit, condoled Singh’s death as did Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other cabinet ministers. “Anguished by the demise of BJP MLA from Noorpur, Shri Lokendra Singh Ji due to an accident. His service towards society and role in building the BJP in UP will always be remembered. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief,” the PM wrote on Twitter.

