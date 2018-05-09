Follow Us:
BJP leader shot dead in Allahabad, FIR registered

Pawan suffered two bullet injuries to the chest and head. He was rushed to a local hospital by his friend, where he succumbed during treatment.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: May 9, 2018 12:57:30 pm
BJP leader and corporator Pawan Khesari, 35, was shot dead on Tuesday while he was on way to drop his friend at his house at Shekhpur Takia village under Phulpur police station in Allahabad. Pawan, a corporator from Lochanganj ward, was attacked by two motorcycle-borne assailants. After opening fire, they escaped. Circle officer, Phulpur, Amit Kumar Srivastava said an FIR has been lodged in the case.

Pawan suffered two bullet injuries in the chest and head. He was rushed to a local hospital by his friend, where he succumbed during treatment.

Reacting to his death, people staged a protest at several places in Allahabad.

Four persons including Pawan’s friend Arif, who was present with him at the time of the incident, have been detained for questioning.

The police said the motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained. An autopsy of the body was conducted Wednesday, the circle officer said.

Pawan survived with his wife Uma and two sons.

