BJP issues showcause notice to MP, 5 others for inducting other party leaders without permit

BJP’S LUCKNOW district president Ram Niwas Yadav has issued a showcause notice to Mohanlalganj MP Kaushal Kishore and five other party workers for allegedly inducting SP and BSP leaders without permission and indulging in anti-party activities.

Yadav, in the notice issued late Wednesday, also claimed that Kishore was supporting members of SP and BSP block development committees for moving a no-confidence motion against sitting block heads belonging to the SP.

When contacted, Yadav said: “The party has decided that no leader from other parties will be inducted in BJP till further orders. But Kaushal Kishore has inducted SP leader Dilawar Khan, his wife, SP leader Anil Singh Chauhan and his wife Nisha Chauhan, SP district general secretary Dharmendra Yadav and his mother and another SP leader Kunwar Ram Vilas Rawat. Kishore has also declared three of them as candidates for block and district panchayat elections if bypolls are held in case sitting SP chairman and block heads lose support of members in the no-confidence motion.”

He claimed that SP leader and Sarojini Nagar block head Nisha Yadav had attended a programme organised by BJP in Lucknow’s Bakshi Ka Talak (BKT) area on Wednesday to celebrate three years of the NDA government. Union Minister Mahesh Sharma was the chief guest at the event. “SP leader Nisha Yadav had come to the stage with Kaushal Kishore. She was asked to welcome me with garland, but I refused,” Yadav said.

He added that besides Kishore, the notice has been issued to party district secretary Gyan Singh for putting pressure on other block members of Malihabad and Maal areas to vote for Nisha Singh and Dilawar Khan in case the bypolls do take place. The three others sent the notice are Malihabad Mandal president Arvind Sharma, Saraojini Nagar Mandal president Mukesh Sharma and BKT Mandal president Gajodhar Lodhi for allegedly inducting SP and BSP members.

“They have been asked to reply within seven days so that disciplinary action could be proceeded against them,” said Yadav. Kishore claimed Yadav was trying to malign his image because he was not allowing the district president to “make money by brokering”.

“I have not received any notice. The district president is making such allegations to malign my image because I am not letting him to do brokering. He has had some deal with SP’s block heads and assured them that no member will vote against them. There are members who oppose the current SP block heads,” he said.

Kishore added that he is state president of the BJP SC Morcha and Yadav has no authority to issue him a notice.

Alleging that Yadav had worked against BJP candidates in the UP polls, Kishore claimed Nisha Yadav had come to the stage in the BJP event with the district president’s consent on Wednesday. Yadav, however, denied the allegation.

BJP in-charge for Lucknow district, Ajay Tripathi, said that it was an internal matter and senior leaders will look into it.

“I am not aware of the matter, but the party has put a ban on joining of leaders from other parties and the directive is applicable to everyone,” said BJP UP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak.

