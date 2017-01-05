BJP is sure to sweep UP Polls: Rita Bahuguna Joshi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Thursday that it is sure of winning the elections outlawing communal politics. (Source: Express Photo) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Thursday that it is sure of winning the elections outlawing communal politics. (Source: Express Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Thursday that it is sure of winning the elections in view of the Supreme Court decision that outlawed seeking votes in the name of religion, caste, race, community or language. “Muscle power plays a big role in UP politics and cast politics is also very strong. So in view of the Supreme Court judgment that cast and communal politics cannot be used, if fair polls are held, BJP will have the majority,” Rita Bahuguna Joshi told ANI.

She said that the party has been preparing for the elections for one year and claimed that the Parivartan Yatra and grand rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly indicate the mood of the people, which is in his favor. Bahuguna added that the people of U.P. are tired of the misgovernance of both Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party and are fed up of the ‘Gunday’ (Goons) and corruption which prevails under their rule.

“UP has made up its mind for a change,” she claimed. Further the Supreme Court, on Monday, in its verdict on 1995 Hindutva judgement said no politician can seek a vote in the name of caste, creed, or religion.

The seven-judge constitution bench of the apex court further stated that election was a secular exercise and therefore, the process which follows it should also be adopted. “Election is a secular exercise and thereby its way and its process should be followed also. Function of an elected representative should be secular,” it said.

“Relationship between man and God is an individual choice and state is forbidden to such an activity,” the apex court said further. Earlier, during the hearing by a seven judge Constitutional bench, the apex court had said that it won’t reconsider 1995 judgment which defined Hindutva as “a way of life and not a religion.”

The observations came after an on interlocutory application filed by social activist Teesta Setalvad requested the bench to reconsider the 95 judgment. The bench, headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur, said the court will not go into the larger debate as to what is Hindutva or what its meaning is and will not reconsider the 1995 judgment.