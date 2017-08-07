BJP district panels to address its workers’ grievances

The BJP has arranged for district co-ordination committees to address local party leaders’ and office bearers’. (Representational image) The BJP has arranged for district co-ordination committees to address local party leaders’ and office bearers’. (Representational image)

The BJP has arranged for district co-ordination committees to address local party leaders’ and office bearers’ complaints pending with the local administration redressed with visiting state ministers. This comes after the party and its allies met BJP national president Amit Shah last week in Lucknow and apprised him of the situation on the ground. Several leaders had complained that the local administration did not pay heed to

their complaints and recommendations.

The state government has appointed ministers in-charge for every district and they are expected to visit them every month to hold meetings related to development projects and review the law and order situation. Party state vice-president J P S Rathore has sent a letter to all district presidents informing that a team of certain party leaders will be allowed to meet the minister in-charge. This team will include district president, regional unit office-bearers, district office bearers, mandal presidents and former district presidents. BJP has 92 district units in the state.

Rathore said that only authorised personnel will be allowed the audience with the minister. The move is aimed to prevent entry of unwanted people in the meeting, he said. Sources said that it is a joint exercise of the state government and the ruling party to maintain coordination between the two at district level.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App