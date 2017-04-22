Birth centenary on September 25: Govt calls for new projects to be launched in Upadhyaya’s name

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, has set up a five-member committee of ministers to review planning, preparation and execution of such welfare schemes. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, has set up a five-member committee of ministers to review planning, preparation and execution of such welfare schemes.

WITH THE Centre celebrating the birth centenary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya as ‘Garib Kalyan Varsha’, the Adityanath government has asked its officials to suggest new schemes and projects, which can be launched in his name between May to September. Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary falls on September 25. In a directive, the government has asked departments to keep in mind Upadhyaya’s idea of ‘Antyodaya’ (uplifting the last person in the queue or the system), while submitting their suggestions. Officials have also been asked to suggest publicity ideas, which can take his thoughts forward.

While the state information department has been made the nodal agency to execute the plan, it has been asked to keep in mind the birthplace of Upadhyaya — Nagla Chandrabhan village in Mathura — while proposing events to mark his anniversary. Departments have been asked to chalk out programmes and schemes that could be organised and executed at the district level.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, has set up a five-member committee of ministers to review planning, preparation and execution of such welfare schemes.

While Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma is heading the committee, the other members included Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Culture and Religious Affairs Ministers Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Chetan Chauhan and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh.

Sources in the government said the first meeting of the committee is scheduled to take place on April 27 or 28. The departments have been asked to be suggest their ideas about the schemes and programmes before this.

When contacted, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said: “Programmes of public welfare will be organised in every district to propagate the ideology of Deendayal Upadhyaya. All departments will be part of these programmes.”

“Through these programmes, the government will send out a message that it was working according to Upadhyaya’s ideology to ensure that benefit of schemes reach every person in the society. Those from the poor and deprived sections will be made beneficiaries in welfare schemes to bring them into the mainstream,” said an official.

From April 24 to September 25, state BJP will hold seminars on triple talaq, create a directory of blood donors as well as organise sports competitions, programmes by young singers, writers, painters and musicians. Health camps for women and career counselling sessions for students in villages will also be organised. Besides, veteran leaders associated with the party since Jan Sangh will be felicitated, general knowledge competitions will be held in schools and Garib Kalyan Mela will be organised where stalls will be put up on welfare schemes of the state and central governments.

In a recent Cabinet meeting, Adityanath had that the civil terminal at IAF airport in Agra will be named after Upadhyaya.

