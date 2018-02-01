Bijnor rally cancelled over permit row

Sant Ravidas. (Source: WikimediaCommons) Sant Ravidas. (Source: WikimediaCommons)

On Wednesday, a procession in honour of Sant Ravidas was cancelled in Madawali area of Bijnor district after permission to lead it through a Muslim-dominated village was refused. The district administration, however, cited a pending case in the High Court for the refusal.

Circle Officer, Najibabad area, Brij Raj Singh informed, “Sant Ravidas Mandir and Dharamshala committee had obtained permission to take out the procession from Shyamiwala village. Later, the committee announced that the procession would move through adjoining Mujahid Patti village, which is Muslim dominated. The administration refused, but they were adamant.” He further said, residents of Mujahid Patti village too objected to the procession.

For last two days, police and district administration officials met with people from both villages to maintain peace.

“To ensure that peace is maintained, 32 people from both villages were made to give in writing that they would not indulge in any activity causing law & order disturbance against sureties of Rs 5 lakh each. The police also issued notices to 300 people from both the villages with a warning to stay away from unlawful activities,” the CO said.

BJP’s Bijnor district president Rajeev Sisodia said, “We had gone to Shyamiwala village today after coming to know that the police were not allowing the procession. However, we came back after the officials informed that the matter is pending in high court.”

Superintendent of Police, Bijnor, Prabhakar Chowdhary said, “The procession was not taken out today. The route through the particular village was banned for this for the last five years since a clash in 2011-12. After district administration denied permission to take out the procession from then on, the decision was challenged before the Allahabad High Court. The matter is still pending in the court.”

