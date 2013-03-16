BHU to retire professor guilty of sexually harassing student

Banaras Hindu University has decided to compulsorily retire a professor after he was found guilty of sexually harassing a female student working under him last year.

The decision was taken by the varsity administration after a 10-member committee,formed to inquire the matter,found the teacher guilty.

Professor B D Bhatia,former head of the department of paediatrics and ex-dean of faculty of medicine,Institute of Medical Science,was suspended by the university administration in January 2012,when the case came to light.

The matter was investigated by two committees and it was concluded that the complaint of the student was correct and he (Dr Bhatia) is guilty. Accordingly,he has been asked to take compulsory retirement from service, said Dr Lalji Singh,BHU Vice-Chancellor.

Dr Bhatia said he had not yet got the official letter. In the normal course,he will retire in October.

The incident dates back to January 2012,when a student of MD Paediatrics had accused Bhatia of sexual harassment. The student had accused him of calling her to his home in the evening,where he was alone,and of attempting to molest her. Following the incident,resident doctors of the institute had staged protests,demanding action against the professor.

After much pressure on the varsity administration,a committee was formed to inquire into the matter while the professor was suspended. The committee,headed by Dr Meena Sodhi,Principal of Womens College,BHU,submitted its report recently.

Dr Bhatia,who was the female students supervisor,said the entire episode was fabricated,aimed at maligning his image,as he was the most qualified person in the institute and most eligible to be the next director of the institute. Dr Bhatia claims he had not called the student and she had come for completion of her synopsis.

She came again two days after the day she claims the incident took place. Why would a student come back to meet me if I had tried to molest her? said Dr Bhatia.

The protests of the students were stage-managed when I was out of country visiting my family, he said,adding that even the inquiry committee was one-sided and not fair.

I will examine my options and appeal before the executive council of the university. If need be,I can move court as well, he said.

