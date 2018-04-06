BHU student beaten up, two senior doctors booked: Strike on, junior docs want cross-FIR BHU against student

At Sundarlal Hospital, around 200 junior doctors are on strike. (Express Photo: Anand Singh) At Sundarlal Hospital, around 200 junior doctors are on strike. (Express Photo: Anand Singh)

SERVICES AT Banaras Hindu University’s (BHU) Sir Sundarlal Hospital remained affected for the second day on Thursday, as junior resident doctors continued with their strike after two senior doctors were booked for assaulting a third-year BA student of BHU.

On Wednesday, the doctors had primarily demanded that a proper referral system be put in place for students and faculty members because they tend to “demand undue favours and services”.

After the protesting doctors met Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar on Wednesday, medical superintendent O P Upadhyay had said that the meeting had gone well and all doctors have been assured safety. The doctors, however, continued with their strike Thursday.

“The strike is still on. There is some confusion… the doctors are refusing to end the strike. They met the V-C today as well,” Upadhyaya said on Thursday. “No emergency or ICU services were affected. Senior doctors and consultants are seeing patients. Only OPD services have been disrupted,” he added.

“The doctors are now demanding that the student be punished and BHU gets an FIR registered against him. They are trying to politicise the issue… How can the BHU administration get an FIR registered on behalf of a doctor or an individual? The student has named two doctors in his FIR, so, they should file a complaint,” a BHU official said on condition of anonymity.

Around 200 junior doctors had gone on strike on Wednesday, demanding better security on the campus, after an FIR was registered against doctors of surgery department for assaulting the student, Akash Mishra. The student had allegedly verbally abused senior doctors on Tuesday, following which he was beaten up. Mishra had later got an FIR lodged against two doctors — A K Khanna and Puneet Gupta.

Meanwhile, patients from various districts of eastern UP and neighbouring states of Bihar and Chhattisgarh were at the receiving end.

“I have been here for the past thee days. I have brought my wife to see a surgeon for a liver ailment but none of the doctors are seeing us. A nurse said there is a strike. Where will we go… after we have come so far as doctors at the BHU are the best? There is no other good hospital around,” said Panna Lal, a resident of Bihar’s Gaya.

“How long can we lay on the gravel like this? I will have to go to another hospital if the strike does not end,” he added.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App